Paramount Plus shows off its very Sam-less iCarly cast

Photo : Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Building off news reported back in December, Paramount+ is apparently moving forward on its plans to reboot Nickelodeon series iCarly, the TV series that dared to ask: What if Apple made a teen? The streaming service showed off a picture of the reboot’s cast on Twitter today, and, yep, that’s definitely the cast of iCarly—Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor—minus, of course, Jennette McCurdy, who was functionally the show’s second lead during its six seasons on the air, but who quit acting several years ago, and has made it clear on multiple occasions that she has no interest in returning for the reunion series.

Paramount did reveal a few people who would be arriving on the show for the first time, though, including Laci Mosley, who’ll be taking over McCurdy’s old best friend duties as Carly’s roommate Harper. There’s also Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, the step-daughter of Kress’ Freddie, because, OMG, Freddie got married, we guess.

Per the tweets, the new show will observe the characters as they “ navigate work, love and family in their twenties.” The series will see no involvement from iCarly creator Dan Schneider, who Nickelodeon cut loose back in 2018, amid (never clearly enumerated ) allegations of abusive behavior on the sets of the various shows he created and produced for the network.

The iCarly reboot is expected to air some time this summer.