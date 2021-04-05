Papa Hemingway comes to PBS

Ernest Hemingway with a cat Photo : A.E. Hotchner/PBS

Hemingway (PBS, 8 p.m., docuseries premiere, back-to-back episodes): “When modern readers lambast the American literary canon, they’re probably complaining at least partially about Ernest Hemingway. The Hemingway clichés are easy to rattle off… To its credit, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s six-hour docuseries Hemingway doesn’t dispute much of this. The directors use the author’s own statements, letters, photographs, and other writings to verify some of our worst assumptions. As cultural conversations about whether we can separate the exemplary work of an artist from their problematic personal life resurface over and over again, Hemingway wades into that same muddy water and throws down its anchor.” Read the rest of Roxana Hadadi’s review.



Only Foals And Horses (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m., complete first season U.S. streaming premiere): Add this to your roster of comforting TV shows to put on while you’re folding laundry: a four-episode docuseries about an all-female horse-vet team in Wales.

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior, 5 p.m., second-season premiere): Our current reigning kid detective returns, and as with her debut, it’s not a moment too soon.