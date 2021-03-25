Dorothea Puente Screenshot : Murders At The Boarding House

Oxygen knows about everyone’s true-crime obsession. The network’s programming thrives on exploring some of the darkest, most compelling true-crime stories, so t’s no wonder they’re giving a major aspect of the genre a whole special week. Oxygen’s Serial Killer Week is set from April 10-18. During this time, not only will ongoing series like Snapped and Mark Of A Serial Killer get new episodes, but the network is releasing new specials on infamous killers like Joel Rifkin, Bruce McArthur, Joanne Dennehy, and Dorothea Puente.



Murders At The Boarding House will focus on Puente, a landlady who schemed to rob her boarders of their Social Security checks and then kill them. The A.V. Club is premiering the trailer for the special, which explores explore how an elderly Puente came under suspicion when human remains were discovered in the backyard of her Sacramento, California boarding house.

It all started when the police received a missing person’s complaint from a concerned social worker, prompting Detective John Cabrera to go to Puente’s boarding house. Murders At The Boarding House will also dig into how Puente gave Cabrera the slip to go on the run. Puente, who was dubbed “Death House Landlady,” was charged with nine counts of murder and convicted of three. But she continued to insist she was innocent and that her tenants died of natural causes until her death in 2011 at the age of 82.

The two-night special is set to air on April 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. ET.