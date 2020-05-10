Outlander time-travels directly into its hiatus

Sam Heughan Photo : Starz

Top pick

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m., fifth-season finale): Last week on Outlander, Jamie sprinted up one of the many mountains of Fraser’s Ridge to light the fiery cross, the object from which the book on which this season is based takes its title. Hopefully, you took the opportunity to lean over to your viewing companion and whisper, “that’s the fiery cross,” but if not, have no fear—you’ll almost certainly get another shot at it this week.

Anyway, all hell is breaking loose.



It’s been a whole two weeks (though to be fair, it’s been a year in the time of the show) since the last time someone was kidnapped on Outlander, and this time, it’s Claire’s turn. While it’s not likely to be light viewing, it will, if nothing else, make for a hell of a showcase for the terrific Caitriona Balfe, who always delivers when things get grim for Claire. Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will recap.

Can you binge it? The first four seasons can be found on Netflix, and the current one awaits you on Starz (via your cable provider, Amazon, or your preferred purveyor of time-traveling British surgeons and the burly Scots who love them.)

Regular coverage

Killing Eve (BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Run (HBO, 10:35 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.)

For families

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC, 7 p.m., one-hour special): The second quarantine-friendly take on those old Disney Sing Along Songs home videos premieres tonight, featuring performances from Miguel, Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Halsey, and others.

Wild cards

I’m Sorry (TBS and truTV, 10 a.m., season one marathon): If you like the humor of Curb Your Enthusiasm but sometimes find it just a little too anxiety-inducing, then Andrea Savage’s I’m Sorry may be just the show for you. The Veep and Episodes alum plays a version of herself, a Los Angeles-based comedian just trying to make it through the day without offending anyone. If you can’t catch the entire marathon, episode two is a highlight: In “Racist Daughter,” Andrea and her husband (Tom Everett Scott, at his most charming and surprisingly funny) panic as they begin to believe their 4-year-old daughter might be racist. Things get awkward fast.

Can you binge it? TBS is airing the first five episodes of season one from 10am - 12:30pm ET, then the marathon will continue on truTV with the last five episodes from 12:30pm-3pm ET. Seasons one and two are also available on Netflix. [Patrick Gomez]

I Know This Much Is True (HBO, 9 p.m., series premiere):

“Over one hundred countries are experiencing some form of lockdown, the global economy is in free fall, and the last time you saw your loved ones was probably over a frozen Zoom screen. If you aren’t already mired in sadness, here comes HBO’s I Know This Much Is True to fully extinguish any spark of levity you might have had left. Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond The Pines) has adapted Wally Lamb’s sprawling bestselling Oprah-approved novel of the same name into a six-episode limited series. The family saga centers on twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both played by Mark Ruffalo at the top of his game; the former is a divorced fortysomething housepainter, the latter a paranoid schizophrenic. Dominick feels shackled by Thomas’ battles, holding both a sense of obligation and simmering resentment toward his brother. The tension comes to the forefront when Thomas cuts off his hand as a sacrifice to atone for Operation Desert Storm. His act of self-mutilation sets Dominick off on a mission to release him from the facility the state has put him in, as he confronts his own demons about his family’s past and the unknown identity of his biological father.”

Read the rest of Ines Bellina’s pre-air review.