Outlander sings “The Ballad Of Roger Mac”

Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan Photo : Starz

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, March 29. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.): Outlander has been embracing some episodes that you might call “side-quests” of late. Intense family weddings, locusts, creepy houses, standoffs with drunk townspeople—stuff like that. But with “The Ballad Of Roger Mac,” the show is returning to familiar territory: History approaches, and it’s up to the Frasers to meet it and weigh what might happen if they attempt to change it, or if they don’t.

So it’s Alamance time, and there’s not much to say beyond that. Rather, there’s not much that can be said—this is one of those times when folks who’ve read the book series know exactly what’s coming, and (as with certain eventful episodes of Game Of Thrones) are loathe to say anything at all about what that might be. Now, “The Ballad Of Roger Mac” isn’t the Red Wedding or anything, but suffice it to say it’s bound to be pretty eventful. Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will recap.

Advertisement

Can you binge it? Sure can. Seasons 1-4 are available through Netflix. If you have Starz, all fifth-season episodes to date are available OnDemand or through the app.

Regular coverage

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Fox Presents The iHeart Living Room Concert For America (Fox, 9 p.m., special event): This could be cool. Or a train wreck. Or a cool train wreck. Whatever it is, this Elton John-hosted, commercial-free concert special will include performances from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw, among others, all filmed on the performers’ personal cameras or cell phones. It’s meant to “pay tribute to the front-line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus,” and will encourage viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Call The Midwife (PBS, 8 p.m., ninth season premiere): This reliable PBS series returns with an episode about, let’s see… “an unexpected diphtheria outbreak.”



Can you binge it? Yep. Seasons 1-8 are available on Netflix. It can be a harrowing watch, but also often a cozy and even inspiring one.

