Sam Heughan Screenshot : Men In Kilts

Starz has joined the travelogue game with Men In Kilts: A Road Trip With Sam And Graham, a winning new series that sets Outlander buddies and co-stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on a journey through Scotland to learn more about their homeland. The series premiere, which aired February 12, was a mostly leisurely affair centered on Scottish food and drink. For their second outing, Heughan and McTavish are focusing on Scottish sports, in particular the heavy events at the Highland Games.They’re just what you’d think—events involving heavy items, like cabers and Scottish hammers.

The mere mention of sport sparks Heughan’s competitive spirit, which leads to a wager: the two men will compete in a series of events (heavy and otherwise), and the loser has to skinny-dip in the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll have to watch the episode, which airs February 21, to learn the outcome of that bet. But The A.V. Club has an exclusive clip from the competition—the Scottish hammer throw , which again, sounds just like what it is.

Scottish strongman Kyle Randalls (who appeared in Netflix’s Home Games, a docuseries on the Highland Games) is on hand to coach Heughan and McTavish. The long and short of it? Swing (fewer than the seven revolutions Heughan makes), aim, throw . The aiming part clearly confuses Heughan, but it certainly looks like a good throw. And a s Droughtlander continues, at least it affords us an opportunity to see Heughan and McTavish in kilts, trash-talking and swinging big sticks.

New episodes of Men In Kilts air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.