Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin Photo : Starz

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 19. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.): Okay, before you push your glasses up on your nose and remind us all that Fraser’s Ridge is not on a plain but is in fact on a ridge, we’d just like to remind you that the world is a cold hard place right now and we’ll damn well make Snakes On A Plane jokes if we please, even if the reference is dated and the region is mountainous. Besides, “motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking ridge” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

No, seriously, there are snakes. As the episode’s logline puts it, when one of the characters is “bitten by a venomous snake, Claire fears she may not have the resources to save [them].” We predict hushed meaningful conversations and time-travel-y medical shenanigans. Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya will recap.

Can you binge it? The first four seasons are available through Netflix, while the most recent can be viewed through the Starz app or your cable OnDemand service.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Killing Eve (BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Run (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

On stage At home

Buyer & Cellar (YouTube, Sunday, 8 p.m.): This is extremely cool. Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, a million other things) is reprising his role in Jonathan Tolins’ one-person play Buyer & Cellar from the comfort of his living room as a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Covid-19 relief fund. If you’re not familiar with the premise of this one, it’s a doozy:

In the basement of a house on her Malibu estate, Barbra Streisand created a private fantasy world to display her accumulated tchotchkes: a narrow, cobblestoned “street” of boutiques, from an antique doll store and confectionery with its own taffy-making machine to a dress shop filled with favorite costumes from her films. In this one-man comedy, Urie plays Alex More, who is down on his luck after being recently fired from Disneyland. He lands a job curating the basement of Barbra Streisand.

Urie picked up quite an armful of awards for his performance, so this is well worth your time. The performance will livestream on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel tonight and every donation made is matched.

Wild cards

The Last Dance (ESPN, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., series premiere): This 10-part documentary series, more than 20 years in the making, chronicles the voyage s of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. It kicks off tonight with back-to-back episodes, a pattern that will continue for the next five Sundays.

Like the Bulls of that era, expect it to be a dominant force for the next five weeks. Also, check out our upcoming Monday morning crosstalk in which two of our staffers discuss each week’s episodes.