Our watch has not ended: Even more Game Of Thrones prequels are coming

Game Of Thrones Photo : Courtesy of HBO

HBO knows that even two years after Game Of Thrones’ finale, no other show on the network has captured the attention of viewers quite like the series, so we’re getting even more prequels. After saying “valar morghulis” to Jane Goldman’s prequel The Long Night, we got the announcement of two other prequels, House Of The Dragon and Tales Of Dunk And Egg. But Deadline revealed last night that there are three more projects in the works: 9 Voyages a. k. a. Sea Snake, Flea Bottom (not to be confused with Fleabag), and 10,000 Ships.

According to reports , it looks like Sea Snake is the furthest in development, with a creative team that includes The Mentalist creator Bruno Heller. The other projects are still in early stages, without any writers attached yet. T he series will be about “the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship. Velaryon journeyed to places including Pentos, Dragonstone and around the bottom of Westeros as well as to Lys, Tyrosh and Myr. He reached the fabled lands of Yi Ti and Leng, whose wealth doubled that of the House Velaryon, and him [sic] and the Ice Wolf headed north searching for passage around the top of Westeros, only to find frozen seas and icebergs as big as mountains.”

Game Of Thrones fans likely already recognize Flea Bottom as the poorest slum in King’s Landing, but details of what the series’ plot entails haven’t been revealed. Deadline did share that 10,000 Ships is about “warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.” Brace yourself: N onstop Game Of Thrones content is coming.