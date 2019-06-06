Photo: The CW

School’s out for summer on Riverdale, but Dial M For Maple returns to the halls fo Riverdale High for one final look at the show’s wildest season yet. Hosts Marah and Cameron revisit the season’s highs and lows—including that insane speech about “the epic highs and lows of high school football”—and hand out superlatives for “Funniest Scene,” “Most Improved Character,” “Worst Archie Decision,” and more. Plus, we turn our attention to our listeners, answering a few fan questions and dialing in the podcast’s biggest fan: Cameron’s mom, Andrea.



If you’re just catching up with Riverdale’s third season now that it’s on Netflix, you’ll definitely want to give Dial M For Maple a listen. You can subscribe here, and can even drop us a review over on Apple Podcasts. As always, we’re taking comments and questions on Twitter, so just hit up @DialMForMaple, and we’ll see it.

