What's On Tonight

Our America: Living While Black is on tonight, and every night this week

sulagna
Sulagna Misra
Filed to:What's On Tonight
What's On Tonightour america living while blackUnsolved Mysteries
Our America: Living While Black
Screenshot: ABC Owned Television Stations

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 19. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Our America: Living While Black (ABC, 4 p.m.): A week-long docuseries tells stories about Black families across America on ABC TV stations’ local newscasts. The first episode, which airs tonight, focuses on Black maternal morbidity, a problem so rampant throughout our healthcare system, it affected Serena Williams after she gave birth to her daughter. Other episodes focus on policing, wealth disparity, and education disparity. The series will culminate in a one-hour special called Our America: Living While Black, which will follow four Black families in America.

Regular coverage

The Third Day (HBO, 9 p.m.): season-one finale

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The next six episodes of this 2020 hit arrive with more stories of the paranormal and disturbing and unknown. Not getting enough of a true-crime fix off podcasts and documentaries? People are already sending in useful and verifiable tips for the first set of episodes, so if you know anything about former White House aide John “Jack” Wheeler, runaway convicts, deaths in Norwegian hotels (no, not this one), Harlem child abductions, ladies lost in lakes (no, not that one), or ghosts from the 2011 tsunami in Japan, you’ll want to tune in on this one. Full synopses of each episode here.

