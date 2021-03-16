Photo : L: Daniel Kaluuya (Credit: Neilson Barnard). R: Carey Mulligan (Credit: Dia Dipasupil)

SNL’s booking agent must’ve won the office Oscar nominee betting pool, because two of the next three episodes will feature some recently announced Academy Award nominees. On Tuesday, SNL shared the Post-It board with the forthcoming guests: In addition to the previously announced March 27 episode with Maya Rudolph and Jack Harlow, St. Vincent will make her return to the SNL stage (she performed back in 2014 for her self-titled LP), opposite Daniel Kaluuya on April 3, and Kid Cudi will perform on the show fir the first time on April 10, accompanied by host Carey Mulligan.

Kaluuya’s an excellent dramatic actor, but he’s also very funny. He’s had comedic moments in Skins and Get Out, and will be a fun host to watch. As for Mulligan, she’ll be interesting to watch, too. She hasn’t had the opportunity to show much of her comedy chops except for her recent role in Promising Young Woman, so we’ll have to see what she does with all the ridiculous SNL sketches.