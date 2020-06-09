Photo : Theo Wargo / Staff ( Getty Images )

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? (9 p.m., two-part special premiere, airing on OWN, Discovery, HGTV, ID, Food Network, TLC, and 13 other networks): We’ll let the press release kick this one off.

In response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the tragic murder of George Floyd, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a two-night special OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? that will simulcast on OWN and across all of Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks... It will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories. The special features Oprah Winfrey as she speaks directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists, and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

If you visit any of those 19 channels or one of several spots on the internet tonight, you’ll see Winfrey speaking with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, politician Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, journalists Nikole Hannah-Jones and Charles M. Blow, Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson, author and historian Ibram X. Kendi, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, social psychologist and Stanford professor Jennifer Eberhardt, and actor David Oyelowo.

Part two will air tomorrow, also at 9 p.m.

The Last O.G. (TNT, 10:30 p.m., season-three finale): The Last O.G. may have gotten a little long in the tooth, but it retains its capacity to surprise. In this week’s finale, Cousin Bobby returns (at long last!) and gets a stern word from Tray.

While the Tracy Morgan-led series is often thoughtful, it’s also the kind of comedy we’d normally watch for the pure enjoyment of it. That’s why we wanted to give viewers a heads-up about this episode’s logline, in case it’s not likely to be the escape you’d normally expect from this TNT series: “Cousin Bobby is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.”

Here’s hoping for season four!

Looking for ways to advocate for Black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.