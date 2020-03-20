For a period of time, aud iences looked to streaming giants like Netflix to revive their favorite series after cable networks gave them the axe. But when the platform cancelled One Day At A Time after three seasons—despite a vocal online fanbase—none other than Pop TV stepped in to save the day. The fresh take on the Norman Lear classic returns for a fourth season on Tuesday, March 24, making its proper television debut. At this winter’s Television Critics Association press tour, we had the opportunity to sit down with stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Todd Grinnell who, at the time, were just about to start production on the new season. The trio opened up about the rollercoaster of emotions they experienced between seasons and shared their hopes for what lies ahead. Moreno also explained what its been like watching her younger costars (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz) grow up in front of her, and then we let Machado and Grinnell sing Moreno’s praises for a few minutes, because how can you not do that when you’re sitting next to a living legend.

Advertisement