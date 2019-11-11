Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
On tonight’s His Dark Materials, Lyra arrives in London on a mission

Baraka Kaseko
Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 11. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.): Last week’s His Dark Materials premiere was a fairly successful, faithful introduction to Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy world, satisfying both those who are familiar with the trilogy, and those who are not. In this week’s episode, directed by Tom Hooper and written by Jack Thorne, Lyra arrives in London in hopes of finding the kidnapped Roger, while the Gyptians continue their search for the missing children and the Gobblers.

Wild card

Blue’s Clues & You! (Nickelodeon, 1:00 p.m.): Nick Jr.’s beloved educational program Blue’s Clues last aired new episodes all the way back in 2006. Today, the show returns with a “refreshed signature look,” new host Joshua Dela Cruz, and a new title: Blue’s Clues & You!

