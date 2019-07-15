Photo: Suzanne Tenner (FX)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 15. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Legion (10 p.m., FX): Last week’s haunting trip to the past proved to be a failure for David, as he was unable to prevent Farouk from invading the mind of his past-self. This week, David and Switch—who has been severely weakened by the trip—return to the present to figure out what to do about Farouk and Division 3.

Regular coverage

Divorce (10 p.m., HBO)

Wild card

Great Shark Chow Down (10 p.m., National Geographic Channel): NatGeo’s seventh annual Sharkfest begins this week, and runs until August 2. For tonight’s shark-themed programming, please enjoy some memorable shark feasts in Great Shark Chow Down.