Another accomplished actor is about to be consumed by the superhero movie machine, or at least the slightly smaller superhero TV spin-off machine, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that Olivia Colman is “in negotiations” to join the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. A tie-in with Captain Marvel, the series will focus on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos (one of the shape-shifting alien Skrulls who seemed like bad guys but were actually pretty nice), with Kingsley Ben-Adir from One Night In Miami playing the “likely villain.” That’s all we know, but the Secret Invasion event in the comics was all about Skrulls replacing several key people—including superheroes—on Earth as part of a, you know, secret invasion. It’s safe to assume that something similar will be happening here.

As for who Colman might play, we have some guesses. She could be Vernake, queen of the Skrulls at the time of Secret Empire and the main antagonist from the comic, but why pick the obvious choice? Wouldn’t it be much cooler if she were playing someone like Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull? Of course, Kl’rt’s whole thing is that he has all the powers of the Fantastic Four, and the Fantastic Four don’t exist in the MCU yet, so it would be pretty confusing to have Olivia Colman show up with fire powers, rock powers, invisible powers, and stretchy powers with no explanation. Then again, it would also be really cool and we would love to see that. It’s a tough call.

