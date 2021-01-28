Oh bless, Gwendoline Christie is going to play Lucifer in Netflix's The Sandman

Gwendoline Christie Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

Netflix has finally set the main cast for its forthcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC comic, The Sandman, a dark fantasy that has been in the works for quite some time now. (In fact, it was first picked up a year and a half ago. Can anyone even remember a single thing about 2019 at this point?) While there were early concerns that this project might roam Development Hell for a while, Gaiman recently assured fans and Seth Meyers that there was an active set after a brief COVID-related pause. Today, Netflix reveals the players that are on said hot set: Tom Sturridge, star of Starz’s Sweetbitter, will take on the role of Dream, Lord of the Dreaming realm. Netflix also added Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar to the intriguing ensemble.

And for a serious kicker, Gwendoline Christie will step in to play Lucifer. If that’s not an example of us finally having something nice, we don’t know what is. Her working alongside Dance will also make for a small Game Of Thrones reunion, bringing together Brienne Of Tarth And Tywin Lannister. In a statement, Gaiman expressed his excitement for the ensemble :

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality .”

Check out the cast breakdown below, per Netflix:

Tom Sturridge is Dream , Lord of the Dreaming

Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer , Ruler of Hell

Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne , chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian , an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess , Charlatan, blackmailer and magician

Asim Chaudhry is Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain , the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

Though the 11-episode series is in production, a premiere date has not been set as of yet. Mind you, none of this should be confused with Sandman, Audible’s audio drama based on the same graphic novel, which Variety reports has been renewed for two additional seasons.

