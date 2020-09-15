Screenshot : YouTube

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, September 15. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Taco Chronicles / Las Crónicas Del Taco (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): It’s Taco Tuesday over at Netflix!

The second edition of this culinary docuseries from the streaming giant’s Latin American branch could not be better timed, unless of course you’re watching it before dinner and thus end up bypassing the nice meal you had planned in favor of heading out and doing a distanced pick-up of a few of one of the world’s most perfect foods. The seven-episode second season, which sends cameras out on the road in both Mexico and the U.S., will “[seek] out the origins and the culture around seven iconic tacos: Suadero, Cochinita, Cabrito, American Taco, Burrito, Birria, and Fish Tacos.” Yum.

Can you binge it? Yes, both seasons await you on Netflix. Don’t gobble them up too fast or you’ll give yourself a stomachache, and make sure to wait at least an hour before swimming.

Regular coverage

For kids



Izzy’s Koala World (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Uh, just watch this trailer.

Did we file this under “for kids”? Our mistake, this should be under “for anyone with a goddamned heart.” One of them is named Cinderella, for Pete’s sake.

Wild cards



Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., comedy special premiere): The British comedian and host makes his Netflix debut with a lively set and a well-made, too-small suit.

The Public (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Emilio Estevez wrote, directed, and stars (alongside his dad) in this film in which a Cincinnati librarian keeps the doors of the library open to unhoused people during a very cold night.

They Call Me Dad (OWN, 9 p.m., premiere): Anthony Hamilton, D-Nice, Malcolm Jenkins, Kirk Franklin, and T.D. Jakes discuss Black fatherhood in this heartfelt special.