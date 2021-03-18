Now that the Snyder Cut actually exists, you may watch at your leisure

Photo : HBO Max

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, March 18.



Top picks

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): “There’s no alternate reality, no Else- or Bizarro World, where the Justice League premiering on HBO Max this week is the only version, the ‘official’ Justice League. Imagine that Zack Snyder had stayed at the helm of the DC crossover event he was orchestrating—that family tragedy hadn’t torn him away from the project and that Warner Bros. hadn’t taken his absence as excuse to reconfigure the whole film against his wishes. Even under those ‘what if’ circumstances, would multiplexes really become home to a four-hour, R-rated team-building exercise for comicdom’s most famous spandexed heroes? This, the fabled Snyder Cut of popular (or at least persistent) demand, is a movie that could only have risen from the rubble of another: It’s a maximalist superhero spectacular, twice the length of the previous iteration, that exists because of the troubles that plagued its production, not in spite of them.” Read the rest of A.A. Dowd’s film review.

The One (Netflix, season one streaming now): All eight episodes of this sci-fi thriller series, based on John Marrs’ book of the same name, currently await you on Netflix. We’ll be weighing in on Howard Overman’s adaptation in the coming days.

Regular coverage

More from Film Club

Slaxx (Shudder, 3:01 a.m.): “Slaxx is really everything you could want out of a movie about a killer pair of jeans. This is obviously a low-budget production, taking place almost entirely within the confines of an American Apparel-esque clothing store called CCC (Canadian Cotton Company) whose politically correct marketing belies its exploitative business practices. But the animation on the killer jeans is playful and accomplished, as are all the technical aspects of director Elza Kephart’s colorful horror-comedy.” Read the rest of Katie Rife’s review.

Wild cards

Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC, midnight): We’re feeling great about the “bonus episodes” we’re getting of this Canadian sketch staple; you can see why in this exclusive clip.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.): If you’re behind on Grey’s, you might want to catch up in a hurry—and you definitely shouldn’t read this interview until you have.