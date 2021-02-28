Not even award-winning actors are exempt from the awkwardness of Zoom

Screenshot : Daniel Kaluuya , NBC

This is the first Golden Globes in the pandemic. So how’s it going? Not great, Bob! This year, the Golden Globes was split between two coasts, so instead of having nominees in attendance, they’re all tuning in on Zoom from the comfort of their homes. Just like an awkward meeting that could’ve been an email, the nominees had to unmute to accept their awards. (Unlike The Emmys, they didn’t get someone in a hazmat delivering their Golden Globe.) Cue extreme awkwardness.



The first category of the night was Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture, and winner Daniel Kaluuya experienced some technical difficulties when he appeared to be muted. Presenter Laura Dern clearly didn’t know what to do (Do you wave? Do you awkwardly ask him to unmute himself?), so she decided to move things along, laughing as much as we all were at home. “As you can see, we have a bad connection. I apologize for that technical problem and send all of our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win.” But as soon as Dern was done, Kaluuya figured his sound issue out, jumping in joking, “You did me dirty, you did me dirty, you’re doing me dirty! Is this on, am I on?”

Stars, they’re just like us: Absolutely confused by Zoom even a year after using it nearly every damn day.

