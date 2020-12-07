Family is everything in Netflix’s new Selena bio-series. In the show, which launched last week, Selena is constantly surrounded by her Quintanilla clan, members of whom comprise both her band and her management team.

Interestingly, the actress playing Selena’s mother this time around—Seidy López—is no stranger to the Selena story, having appeared as Selena’s friend Deborah in the 1997 adaptation of the singer’s story. This time around, though, she’s clad in ‘80s and ‘90s mom fashions—big sweatshirts and big glasses—while Selena’s band Los Dinos sweat it out in pompadour hairdos and black and green velvet suits.

The A.V. Club talked to López and Noemí Gonzalez, who plays sister Suzette in the show, about those looks, the original Selena film, and the test Gonzalez uses to tell if someone’s a real Selena fan.