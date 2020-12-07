Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López on playing Selena’s family—big hair, shoulder pads, and all

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Selena
SelenaNoemí GonzalezSeidy López
Save

Family is everything in Netflix’s new Selena bio-series. In the show, which launched last week, Selena is constantly surrounded by her Quintanilla clan, members of whom comprise both her band and her management team.

Interestingly, the actress playing Selena’s mother this time around—Seidy López—is no stranger to the Selena story, having appeared as Selena’s friend Deborah in the 1997 adaptation of the singer’s story. This time around, though, she’s clad in ‘80s and ‘90s mom fashions—big sweatshirts and big glasses—while Selena’s band Los Dinos sweat it out in pompadour hairdos and black and green velvet suits.

Advertisement

The A.V. Club talked to López and Noemí Gonzalez, who plays sister Suzette in the show, about those looks, the original Selena film, and the test Gonzalez uses to tell if someone’s a real Selena fan.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement