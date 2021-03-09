Screenshot : The Sopranos

During the conclusion of The Sopranos’ fourth-season episode “Watching Too Much Television,” Tony Soprano drives his car and is unexpectedly overcome with emotion as The Chi-Lite’s “Oh Girl” comes on the radio. His face twists, weeping and lost in thought one second, sneering and laughing in the next. He heads to the house where one of his mob-connected political contacts and his ex-mistress live and beats the man with his belt for sleeping with a woman he’s already broken up with. It’s one of James Gandolfini’s best performances in a series filled with them. It’s also now the basis for a Twitter account dedicated to remixing the scene over and over again with different music.

“Tony Soprano crying to songs” is, as it says on the tin, a collection of clips of Tony weeping in his car to a variety of songs. The account, created by Chingy Nea, includes some classic weeping soundtracks from artists like Elliot t Smith, Enya, and, in a tweet acknowledged by the band itself, Stars. These are all pretty obvious standbys; w ho among us, Jersey crime bosses included, can’t find themselves getting a little misty to Sufjan Stevens, Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year Old Girl,” or Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” after all?

But, Tony’s radio also plays songs written long after The Sopranos finished airing. He’s as likely to cry when a passage from Snail Mail’s “Thinning” hits just right as he is be overwhelmed by tracks from BROCKHAMPTON, Japanese Breakfast, or a ballad from the soundtrack to hit massively multiplayer online RPG, Final Fantasy XIV.



Tony is clearly a multi-faceted guy, meaning that these clips of him crying to music have a long future ahead of them, spanning eras and genres—that is, unless the account goes and posts Tony driving and crying to Alabama 3's “Woke Up This Morning” and jumps the shark.



