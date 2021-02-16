Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi hates sand, loves her Jersey Shore family

Jersey Shore first burst onto MTV in 2009, introducing the world to a motley cast of fist-pumping characters with names like “Pauly D” and “JWOWW.” The public fell in love with one cast member in particular, though: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. A self-proclaimed “meatball” with a flair for drunken high jinks, Polizzi became the show’s solid foundation, bringing light to its drama and quips to its confessionals.

Now, though Jersey Shore remains on the air in its Family Reunion iteration, Polizzi has stepped away from the show, telling us in the clip above that it just got to be too dramatic and too complicated for her. In short, it just wasn’t fun anymore, even though she still loves her friends from the show. She’s instead taking a crack at hosting, and can be seen cracking wise on Beach Cabana Royale, a one-hour renovation special premiering February 16 on Discovery Plus.

The A.V. Club talked to her about what she likes about hosting, what she’d want in her cabana, and the changes she’s seen in online fan culture over the past 10 or so years.

Beach Cabana Royale is available to stream now on Discovery Plus.