Amid the hustle and Glenn Close-booty-bustle of last night’s Oscars, Hulu dropped the first teaser for Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley’s latest, extremely Dramatic collab: Nine Perfect Strangers. Featuring an absolutely cuckoo number of famous people, including noted cuckoo extraordinaire Michael Shannon, the new series casts Kidman as a guru (it’s about damn time) who runs a wellness retreat that is probably almost definitely more of a cult.



If you, too, are tired of watching long-haired men emotionally manipulate wealthy people into blatant pyramid schemes, then boy do our friends Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley have the series for you. As with the pair’s previous collab—HBO’s Big Little Lies—their latest effort is based on a bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. In addition to our evil GOOP queen, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. Here’s Hulu’s official plot synopsis for the series, which debuts later this year: