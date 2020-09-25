Nicole Byer hosting Nailed It! Photo : Netflix

Nicole Byer is not afraid of lengthy runtimes—hell, the Nailed It! host just spent five nights as the host of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards—but getting through the Star Wars and Lord Of The Rings movies has been a bit much for her. “They’re good movies, but they’re just. So. Long,” the comedian tells The A.V. Club. “I don’t get it.”

Byer’s feelings about the beloved franchises came up during her interview on the latest episode of Push The Envelope. The Emmy-nominated host had come on The A.V. Club’s new podcast to discuss hosting the Creative Arts Emmys with just a week-and-a-half’s notice, but the conversation soon turned to her new project with Lauren Lapkus, Newcomers. The first season of the audio offering covered the Star Wars films, a series of films the two hosts had never seen before. “Every Star Wars movie is literally like four and a half hours long. They last forever!” says Byer. “There’s so much lore to it. I just found it so easy to get confused. And then our guests would come on and tell us things. And then we, we joke about how we’re gaslit into liking them because, by the end of each episode, we’re like, ‘That was nice to talk about. You know what? I don’t mind that it was four hours. This is great!’”



After completing season one earlier this year, the hosts set their sights on the LOTR films. “And man, if I thought Star Wars was long, Lord Of The Rings said, ‘Hold my beer,’” says Byer. “They are the longest movies. And then the third movie has a multiple endings?! The movie tries to end for at least 35 to 40 minutes. And I was like, ‘Who needed this? And then I found out that people love that, and that they left some stuff out of the movies. I was like, ‘How did they leave anything out of the movie?! Like literally how?... They’re good movies. They’re just so long. I don’t get it.”

To hear our entire conversation with Byer—in which she also discusses her recent turns on Quibi’s Mapleworth Murders and Hulu’s Woke, as well as her upcoming gig hosting the new Wipeout alongside John Cena—check out the full episode above. If you like what you hear, subscribe to Push The Envelope to get new episodes as soon as they’re uploaded.