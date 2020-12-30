From left: The Watch (Photo: Alex Telfer), History Of Swear Words (Photo: Netflix), WandaVision (Photo: Disney+), and Mr. Mayor (Photo: Tina Thorpe/NBC) Graphic : Natalie Peeples

It’s now been 10 months since TV productions were shut down or otherwise suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also roughly how long we’ve been hearing that soon, “there will be no new TV to watch.” But the year 2020, besieged as it was, still managed to yield plenty of exceptional series, new and returning. And 2021 is starting off with a big bang, or the rebirth of the small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision, the first of 10 announced Marvel series for Disney+. This January, TV viewers will also be treated to a profane etymology lesson courtesy of Netflix and Nicolas Cage, a comically unsettling sci-fi series starring Alan Tudyk, the latest Terry Pratchett adaptation, and a promising Salt-N-Pepa biopic. (Be sure to check out our list of season premiere dates for returning series like Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, American Gods, Riverdale, Batwoman, and Servant.)



[Note to desktop users: If you’d like to view this story in a scrolling layout, you can narrow your browser window.]