Nick Jonas is taking over SNL next week

Photo : Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ

Nick Jonas is now set to join the august ranks of a group that includes Paul Simon, Dolly Parton, and the enigmatic Jekyll and Hyde act known as Garth Brooks/Chris Gaines, with Variety reporting that the actor and musician will be both hosting and serving as musical guest for Saturday Night Live next Saturday, February 27 . It’s all part of a verifiable blitz of Jonas that’s sweeping the country of late , as the former Brother is set to release a new single, premiere the latest season of his reality singing competition, and release a new film all within the next two weeks. Verily, we live in the happy deluge of an unstoppable bonanza of Nick.

Jonas is expected to perform his soon-to-be-released song “Spaceman” during his tenure as musical guest , which will then begat the premiere of The Voice on NBC on March 1, which will in turn begat his new movie Chaos Walking, starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, on March 5. But first, of course, he must survive his sketch comedy and monologue duties as SNL host, a role he’ll be taking on for the first time after a few different stints as musical guest (including a reunion with The Other Two Jonases Who Are Not Nick back in 2019).

Saturday Night Live is currently rolling through its 46th season, with previous guests this year including John Krasinski, Dan Levy, and Regina King. Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page is set to helm tonight’s installment; he’ll be teamed up with Bad Bunny as musical guest.