Nick Frost on the joys of playing The Nevers' Beggar King

There’s always some bad stuff a-brewing under the surface on The Nevers, and it’s not always clear whose alliances are really true. While there’s certainly something awry with Lavinia Bidwell, it’s still unclear where Bonfire’s motivations lie, or what Declan Orran, the Beggar King, would do if provoked? And who’s this new Nimble Jack character?

In the video above, The A.V. Club chats with The Nevers’ Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, and Vinnie Heaven about their character’s true connections, motivations, and powers. Is the much-feared lord of the underground threatened by the Touched? Can Bonfire be trusted? And what exactly is Nimble’s power?

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.