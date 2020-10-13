Next offers the worst possible Alexa scenario

Photo : Jean Whiteside/Fox

This wa s an especially distressing epi so de for m e to witness, because I am exactly the kind of lazy schlub w ho’s an Alexa addict. Why should I research th e time, traffic, or weather , or look up a dinner recipe or an album on Spotify when Alexa can just do it for me? We got the little pods a few years ago; then last year for Christmas my husband and I both (unknowi ngly) got larger Al exas with screens as presents “for the fami ly” (one’ s in the ki tchen, and one’s in the front room) . It was like an AI O. Henry story.

Couple that with my working-mom guilt and bam , Next! Ri ght between the eyes.

We begin with an interesting fast-forward, of a future in-custody Salazar trying to explain how all sorts of (we’re guessing) unsettling things came about. She mentioned that Next knew she “loved my husband, love my son”: s ome interesting tense choices, there. Bu t it all just goes to show that tin-foil hat and u nf ortunatel y hallucinatory guy , J ohn Slattery’s LeBlanc, was correct from the start to suspect that Next was trying to take everything over, having escaped by co mpressing itself on to a server and getting shi pped out of Zava (if someone tech savv ier then I am —low bar—could explain to me how that might have worked, I’d be grateful) after burning everything to the ground . Now Next can control everything from the Salazar s’ Alexa to the green traffic lights they p ass on their way ho me.

J ohn Slattery continues to excel in the role of the ec centric billio naire; really enjoyed him po unding nails in everything from his therm ostat to his sm oke detectors this week, while m aking a case f or his conspiracy theories to his befuddled staff. The set-up banter between LeBlanc and Salazar continues to be painful, as when he smashes her car’s GPS (“Next time, we take your car”). But every nail LeBlanc hammers just shows how attuned we are to everything electronic; as he explains to his staff, what happens when we’re without power, without a way to store food, without heat in the winter? If Next takes over t he whole grid, it coul d effectively gri nd the whole world to a halt. Also, without these electronic systems we so rely on, how in the world is this team supposed to be able to stop something that powerful?

LeBlanc and Salazar need to find a Next wea kness, an d thanks to Salazar’s son Ethan, they have. Fortunately, E than is savvy enough to kno w that hi s real probl e m is not bullies, but the fact that his Alexa is talking to him an d trying to get him to take a gun to school. This episode does the excellent job o f pairing my two favori te characters —LeBlanc and Ethan—as the team realizes that th e best way to try to track down Next is via the creepy Alexa voice that’s gone after a child. (M y actual favorite banter in Next so far is between these two : “Quick tip: Never take advice from home electronics.” “She told me you were like this.”) Young Evan Whitten again does an am azing job portraying a 9-year-old forced into a creepy conversation with “Alixa” about how m uch she loves him when his own m other doesn’t, attemp ting to erode th e faith the boy has in his parents, which woul d just m ake him mo re depende nt on Alixa. T he scene managed to be downright chilling, like Dave getting stuck in outer space by Hal, helped by Olenka Wos Kimball’s vocal delivery as Alixa that m anaged to be both m echanic and straight-up evil . (And again , tapped into my own working mom fears: Although now that we’re all stuck at home, you’ll never turn my kids against me, Alexa!)

Salazar a nd LeBlanc draft white suprema cist C.M. to help the m track down Alexa’s IP—unfortun ately just at th e sam e moment that Salazar’s boss is looking for an actual fall guy (not an A.I. version) for last week’ s giant hacking. FYI, Next, the harried bureaucrat who just gets in th e way of the people doing the real work has been done to death already. Nice of Gina and Ben to take over when C.M. gets carted away to capture that IP address —and the eerie eye frantically watching lines of code sets things up nicely for episode three. Next is doing an excellent job so far by continuing to raise the stakes; s ee you all next week to see how things pan out in New Hampshire.

Stray o bser v ations

Zava: Worst name for a c ompany ever, right? Does it sta nd for something? Feel like it’s a combo of that Billy Corgan band Zwan and java.

Easily solved consistency problems that just bug: Why all t he talk about dad’s pancakes? W hen we next spy the family in the kitchen, he’ s clearly not making pancakes.

Considering using Next’s trick of answering “I don’t understand the question” every tim e I basically just don’ t want to ans wer som ething..

All sorts of alarms going off over the “ hot guy from t he dating app” who suddenly wants to meet LeBlanc’s cute daughter in person.

I really appreciate t he AI discussions in last week’ s comments, thanks for chim ing in! Am relieved to hear that m o st actual computer science people believe th at AI, if it’s a possibility at all, lies in the far-off future. I still think Next offers a fun look at the worst AI scenario, though, a stark reminder how “on the grid” our society is, and a reminder, for m e at least, that I can just go outside to check th e goddamn weather. Play a reco rd on vinyl. Wear a wristwatch. Read a cookbook. We’re not so past the point, just yet.