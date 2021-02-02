Savannah Guthrie (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter), Anderson Cooper (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images), Mehmet Oz (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics) Image : The A.V. Club

Well, Jeopardy!’s rotating selection of guest hosts—who are temporarily filling in until the show can settle on a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek—continues to be absolutely wild. The first one was Ken Jennings, who makes absolute perfect sense since he is the Jeopardy! GOAT, but everyone else has been either weirdly uninteresting or just plain weird. Katie Couric? Eh, fine. CBS reporter Bil Whitaker? Eh, fine. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Weird choice! Mayim Bialik, who has seemed kind of skeptical of vaccines in the past? Also weird!

Now, Jeopardy! has announced the next batch of guest hosts, and while they are largely fine, there is at least one pick who seems like another weird choice. Here’s the announcement tweet:

Anderson Cooper? He does too many things like this as it is, but fine. Savannah Guthrie? Sure, okay. Dr. Sanjay Gupta? He’s not as overexposed as Cooper and is probably actually overqualified for this gig, so yeah. No complaints. Dr. Mehmet Oz? Well now hold on. This is the same Dr. Mehmet Oz who is good buddies with that bad guy we don’t talk about anymore? The same Dr. Mehmet Oz who promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure even though experts later said that it wasn’t even an effective treatment? The same Dr. Mehmet Oz who said that it okay for schools to start reopening because it only mean a few extra thousand people dying? This is the guy who, even if it’s just temporary, is going to be standing at Alex Trebek’s lectern? Who thought this was a good idea?