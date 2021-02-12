It’s Friday, so The A.V. Club video team is wrapping up its week of interviews with our favorite internet crushes. But first, a final love chat with a very deserving subject: Sendhil Ramamurthy, late of shows like The Flash and Never Have I Ever, where he so heartwarmingly played (plays?) Devi’s departed father Mohan. A Heroes veteran, Ramamurthy has been lighting up small screen hearts for years, and is, as you’ll see in the video above, a bit of a serial TV crusher himself. He grew up having feelings for everyone from Blair on The Facts Of Life to Smurfette, and has channelled all that warmth into finding ways to inject romance into his own life. In the clip above, we talk about his ongoing text chain with the Heroes gang, that aforementioned Smurfette infatuation, and what, in the case of Never Have I Ever, being on a predominantly South Asian set has meant to him.

Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix. The Flash is available to watch on The CW’s website.