Stefania Lavie Owen, Christian Convery, and Nonso Anozie in Sweet Tooth Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lamire, Sweet Tooth is an epic saga that takes place in a mostly post-apocalyptic world where the existence of human and animal hybrid creatures is seemingly normal. Lamire’s limited book series ran from 2009 to 2013 with a total of 40 issues, so the fantasy drama has plenty of content to adapt from.

The show is set ten years after The Great Crumble, which led to the mysterious emergence of these part human, part animal babies. Most humans fear and hunt these hybrids because they’re unsure of their origins, assuming they are the result of a notorious virus (uh oh!).

Sweet Tooth centers mainly on a sheltered deer-boy named Gus, who unexpectedly befriends a loner named Jepperd. The duo set off on an adventurous journey across what is left of the country to find answers about Gus’s origin only for the young boy to realize just how dangerous the world outside the forest is. Netflix released the first trailer that looks both intriguing and adorable.

Sweet Tooth is an unexpected DC and Marvel crossover because it counts Robert Downey Jr. amongst its executive producers. Downey Jr. is, of course, MCU’s Iron Man. He produces alongside Susan Downey, Jim Mickle—who created the show—, Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran.



The series stars Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Adeel Akhtar, Nonso Anozie, Aliza Vellani, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, and Will Forte. James Brolin will narrate the show.

Sweet Tooth premieres with season one on Friday, June 4 on Netflix.