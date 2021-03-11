Pictured: No zombies Image : Netflix

Some good news tonight for Resident Evil fans—a self-identifying group that’s had to swallow some pretty mixed stuff when it comes to adaptations of Capcom’s long-running zombie survival series over the years — as Netflix released a few fresh details about its upcoming animated adaptation of the series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Specifically, the streamer dropped the news that Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, familiar to franchise fans for their roles as heroes Leon and Claire in 2019 's remake of Resident Evil 2, will be reprising those parts for the series.

Sorry, that’s the “CG anime series,” which is what this is apparently being called, even though—from the screenshots provided—it looks pretty much identical to, well, a cut scene from a Resident Evil game.

Like, what makes the above pictures “anime”? Does anime mean “a stubbly doofus looks at some papers?” If so, these images are, indeed, anime AF.



Anyway: Zombies. Specifically, zombies in the White House, as Infinite Darkness will feature Leon (fresh, as far as we can tell, off saving the president’s daughter back in Resident Evil 4) battling the undead in the actual presidential residence. That’s fun, even if we probably won’t get to see an actual zombie president lurching around. (That one wouldn’t happen until Resident Evil 6. This series, folks.)

Inner Darkness will arrive on Netflix later this year, in all its certainly-anime glory.