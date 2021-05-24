Álvaro Morte in Money Heist Photo : Tamara Arranz

Nothing is worse than a crime drama that overstays its welcome or convolutes the mystery that made it thrilling in the first place. So it’s a good thing that Netflix’s popular Spanish language crime thriller La Casa De Papel, or Money Heist, is ending with its upcoming fifth season. The streaming platform announced that the final season will be divided into two volumes; the first will premiere in the fall, and the second in early winter.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist kicked off in 2017 with bespectacled mastermind The Professor a.k.a. Salvador Martin (Álvaro Morte) forming a ragtag crew, all named after various cities and donning red jumpsuits with Salvador Dalí masks. They successfully pull off a major heist in season one and two: robbing the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid.

In season three and four, they regroup with some new additions to the team to steal from the Bank of Spain, and that’s where season five will also begin. It will continue after the cliffhanger from season four’s finale, “The Paris Plan,” in which police detective Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) has captured the Professor, while the rest of the gang has been stuck inside the bank for over 100 hours, mourning the death of one of their own, and have to deal with the incoming forces from the army. Netflix also dropped the intense first look as everyone battles through a shit ton of gunfire. In other words, what’s new?

La Casa De Papel initially aired on the Antenna 3 network in Spain before it was picked up by Netflix and introduced to a global audience starting with its third season. It led the series to massive popularity, and the platform even released an hourlong documentary, Money Heist: The Phenomenon, in April 2020 to chart out its unexpected rise to fame.

Season five’s cast lineup includes Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Paco Tous, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, and Enrique Arce. Volume one will drop on September 3 and volume 2 on December 3.