Master Of None Photo : Netflix

Recently, Netflix began talking about doing another season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s Master Of None, which we’ve known wa s a possibility for a few years even though Ansari has largely ducked out of the public eye after a report about sexual misconduct allegations was published in 2018 (other than when he used a stand-up set as an opportunity to make a pretty public apology). It would’ve been fair to wonder how Netflix would handle doing another season of the show, especially one that is so focused on a character who is a whole lot like Ansari and had tackled a sexual misconduct storyline in the past, but the how should’ve been obvious in retrospect: just cut Ansari’s character out of it and refocus the show on Lena Waithe’s character.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what Netflix is doing, and today the streaming platform released a new trailer for what it calls an “evolution of the series” that is “tethered” to the first two seasons but breaks “new storytelling ground of its own.” In other words, now it’s about Lena Waithe’s character, who was previously the focal point of what is probably the best Master Of None episode. This is probably good news, then, especially since the show seems to have transformed into a two-hander about the relationship between Waithe and her partner, played by Naomi Ackie. Ansari is directing, with him and Waithe writing, and this trailer certainly seems to be maintaining the somewhat artsy-drama aesthetic that it picked up in its second season.

This new season of Master Of None, which is apparently subtitled Moments In Love (unless that’s a rebranding attempt, like Moments Of Love will get a second season of its own about Eric Wareheim’s character or whatever), will return to Netflix on May 23.