Netflix is continuing to expand its original superhero content beyond The Umbrella Academy, Raising Dion, and We Can Be Heroes. The streaming platform’s next big superhero adaptation is based on writer Mark Millar and illustrator Frank Quitely’s graphic comic book series Jupiter’s Legacy, first published in 2013.



The 10-episode sci-fi drama—created by Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight—spans decades and explores family and power dynamics through the generational conflict between a group of aging superheroes known as the Union, and their children, who are daunted by the prospect of living up to their parents’ legacy, reputation, and their skyrocketing expectations. Josh Duhamel will play the leader of the Union, Sheldon Sampson aka the Utopian, with Leslie Bibb portraying Grace or Lady Liberty, one of the strongest heroes on the planet.

While there is no footage in the first teaser trailer below, Sampson prepares his children in a voiceover to battle all kinds because “they’re going to be the future.” Jupiter’s Legacy also stars Matt Lanter, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Mike Wade, and Andrew Horton. Sang Kyu Kim serves as showrunner and executive producer. All episodes will drop on Netflix on May 7.