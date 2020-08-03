Netflix wades deep into bureaucracy and ICE in Immigration Nation

Immigration Nation Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Immigration Nation (Netflix): “Immigration Nation is an admirable effort from Christina Clusiau and Saul Schwarz, the directing duo that previously worked on Trophy and Aida’s Secrets, to capture the truly labyrinthine nature of U.S. immigration policies, including enforcement tactics and the removal process (or deportation.) All six hours of their Netflix docuseries overflow with information, from the personal stories of detainees—people like Josué, who migrated with his three-year-old son, only to be separated by border patrol agents in El Paso, Texas—to data about the exponential growth of ICE and the history of immigration as a wedge issue in politics. ” Look for the rest of Danette Chavez’s review of the docuseries on the site later today.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.)

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

The Fugitive (Quibi): There’s a man on the run, a gruff agent, and a media circus in Nick Santora’s The Fugitive, but that’s about as far as the parallels run between this Quibi series and the 1960s TV series/1993 film of the same name. Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) is in the wrong place at the wrong time, and ends up in the crosshairs of Detective Clay Bryce (Kiefer Sutherland, on the run again but doing all the chasing this time). Will Mike be able to prove his innocence? Will Detective Bryce say he doesn’t care? You’ll have to log into your friend’s friend’s mom’s Quibi account to find out.