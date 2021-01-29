Netflix to put clever teens in total peril for a fourth, final season of On My Block

On My Block Photo : Netflix

Netflix has a way of making On My Block fans wait an aggressively long time for any updates or renewal news between seasons. (And polite, yet firm tweets do absolutely nothing to rush the streamer along. Ask this writer how she knows.) But after waiting nearly 11 months after the premiere of the third season, Netflix finally announced a fourth and final season of the hilarious dark comedy on Friday afternoon . Praise Juanita and all of Chivo’s loyal gnomes , we just might get some closure after all.

The announcement came in the form of the following quick reel, which comes be aring good news and not much else :

On My Block follows the complicated lives of five inner city teens in Freeridge, California as they balance relatable high school woes, rocky friendships, raging hormones, and the very pressing need to stay alive amid growing gang violence. Cast members Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias are set to return alongside Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft. There are no details regarding season four’s premiere date, central plot, or its designated villain. Then again, the last season finale ended with the gang entirely fractured, so maybe the real villains are the friendships we lost along the way? We’re just guessing.

Speaking of that finale: The reason why fans were waiting on tenterhooks for some solid renewal news is because of its final minutes, which included a two-year time jump and what appeared to be a group of now-former friends. The biggest reveal, however, belonged to C esar (Tinoco) who is last seen leading the Santos gang—a fate that he was desperately trying to avoid for three damn seasons! What the hell happened? Why didn’t his friends stop him? When we spoke to the creators last March, they didn’t have any answers for us, but they were confident that they still had plenty of stories to tell. Hopefully this season will shed more light on, as Gonzalez put it, “th e Cesar-Spooky fracture” as well as bring these awesome kids back together. Either way, we’re just happy to hang out with them one last time.