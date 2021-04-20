Netflix renews mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia for second season

Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in Ginny & Georgia Photo : Netflix

Netflix’s Gilmore-Girls-run-through-a-Bizarro-filter drama Ginny & Georgia ended its first season on a number of cliffhangers. Besides a multitude of romantic entanglements and a private detective lurking about, the final shot of the season saw 16-year-old Ginny [Antonia Gentry] leaving the small Massachusetts town of Wellsbury with her 9-year-old little brother on a motorcycle after discovering a number of devastating secrets about her mother, Georgia [Brianne Howey]. So fans of the YA series will likely be relieved to hear that Netflix is bringing back G&G for a second season to resolve some of those storylines—and no doubt, drum up some new ones.

Advertisement

The decision isn’t too surprising, since, in a rare numbers dump, Netflix reveals that “more than 52 million member households chose to watch the new coming-of-age series in its first 28 days.” The streaming service also says that Ginny & Georgia made the Top 10 Netflix list in 87 countries, and reached No. 1 Netflix rankings in 46, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya and the U.S.

The series is known for featuring a number of teen issues (perhaps… too many?) as well as an all-female creative team. In wake of the renewal, showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert released a statement: “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

The cast also made a cutesy video announcement for the renewal, in which we learn, thanks to their native accents, that Diesel La Torraca, who plays Austin, and Felix Mallard, who plays Marcus, are both Australian. Huh. No release date yet on that season two, so fans concerned about Ginny and Marcus’ romantic future and whether or not Georgia will get comeuppance for her checkered past will have to sit tight for a while longer.