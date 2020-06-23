Netflix renews Lucifer for a 6th and final final season

Photo : Netflix

Aside from Hollywood’s seemingly immovable trend of reboots and revivals, not many currently cance led show are offered a second chance at life. Lucifer became one of the more recent examples of a streaming se rvice’s benevolent capabilities when Netflix picked it up in 2018 after Fox dropped it from its schedule. Last year, the platform and series creators heavily implied that the upcoming fifth season would be its last. But everyone knows that the devil is a liar: Today, Netflix confirmed that Lucifer would actually be renewed for a sixth season . In a brief but fiery social media announcement, the platform also emphasized that this upcoming season would be its last— no, for real this time.

“[Lucifer]will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final,” the show’s official Twitter account stated alongside a brief 14-second visual. No episode count has been confirmed as of yet. Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, who plays the titular fallen angel who works with the LAPD . Ridiculous (but oddly timely) premise aside, the show has garnered a vocal fanbase that often boasts of Ellis’ performance and layered writing that has Lucifer grappling with deeply human themes like love and morality. The resilient series also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Wo odside, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris. The first eight episodes of the fifth season will begin streaming on Friday, August 21.