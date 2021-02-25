Netflix renews Elite for season 5, adds even more new characters

Image : Netflix

We haven’t even gotten the fourth season of Netflix’s Spanish drama Elite yet, but fans can at least sigh in relief that despite many key cast members leaving in the next season, the show’s now been officially renewed for a fifth season.



According to Deadline, the show is also continuing its annual infusion of fresh blood by introducing a few new students that will be heading to Las Encinas in the new season . Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will be joining Elite in roles that haven’t been announced yet, but they’re bound to stir some trouble.

As for who’ll come back for season 4, you’ll see more of Samu (Itzan Escamilla), as well as Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós). The new cast members are Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín. There’s no release date yet for season 4, but it’s set to come out sometime this summer.

Advertisement

It’ll be interesting to see what the show’s like without key characters Nadia, Carla, Lu, and Valerio. But from the set pictures Zenere shared, it looks like we’ll get a character who is just as fashionable and intimidating as both Carla and Lu. Let’s just hope that there aren’t any more casualties in these next two seasons. There’s only so much murder this school can handle!