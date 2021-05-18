Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Screenshot : YouTube

Resident Evil fans are currently having fun “avoiding” being killed by Lady Dimitrescu in Village, the eighth game in the series and the second entry in a soft reboot that has mostly dropped any connections to the old games (other than the repeated appearance of Chris Redfield, who has become a dick in the decades since getting locked in that mansion outside Raccoon City), but Netflix is surprisingly going way back in the timeline for CG animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Set in 2006, the show stars Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield shortly after the Leon-centric events of Resident Evil 4 but before zombies destroy the White House in Resident Evil 6 (and maybe before the stupid and racist events of Resident Evil 5, meaning series villain Albert Wesker might still be alive), telling a story about—what else?—the two of them facing off against a horde of terrifying “bio-weapons.” That’s the RE word for monsters created by evil pharmaceutical companies, like zombies or zombie sharks or whatever the hell a Licker was supposed to be.

In this trailer, Leon and Claire (who are voiced by Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello, reprising their roles from the very good Resident Evil 2 remake) start to unravel a conspiracy, fight some monsters, and show off what looks like damn good CG. It’s hard to make Leon look like a normal person in any context, because that hair is the real bio-weapon, but everything else is at least animated impressively. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will premiere on Netflix on July 8, 2021.

As far as we know, Netflix is also still working on a live-action Resident Evil series that will be about Albert Wesker’s kids. (Sucks to be them, because he was also a dick.) Last summer, we heard that that show would take place across two timelines, one set after the events of the games in New Raccoon City and another set a decade later in the bio-weapon apocalypse, which wouldn’t necessarily contradict anything in this series or the games, but the Resident Evil timeline is already very messy and weird so it doesn’t matter.