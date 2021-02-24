Photo : Alastair Pike ( Getty Images )

Netflix had the option of downloading episodes of TV shows on your phone for a while, but that got pretty limiting. Unlike Apple, y ou weren ’t able to download a movie or a whole series. Even with the additional cost, the newer streaming service at least lets you buy whatever properties you want so that you can watch them whenever and wherever. But Netflix finally caught up to the notion and is making and effort to make our lives easier. Better late than never?



This week, Netflix launched Downloads For You, a feature that lets you download TV shows and movies to your phone. There’s a catch, though: The way it works is that it automatically downloads recommendations based on your interests. So you could either end up with a bunch of junk you don’t like, or you could potentially find your new favorite TV show. It’s an obvious ploy to get people to watch Netflix’s countless releases, but at least it beats not having any form of entertainment when the internet ’s out or you’re (eventually) stuck on a flight with mediocre viewing options.

You can modify your limit of gigabytes so Netflix won’t take over the space on your phone, if that’s something you’re concerned about. Green text box people have the advantage of the feature already being available on Android globally. But don’t worry, iPhone users – it’ll be tested on iOS soon.