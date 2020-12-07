Feel Good Photo : Netflix

Almost as quickly as it arrived, Netflix’s critically heralded comedy-drama Feel Good is ready to say goodbye. Netflix announced on Monday morning that the show has been renewed for a second and final season. The news arrived in the form of a video from the show’s star, co-writer co -cr eator, Mae Martin, who was already on the London set in mid-production.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” Martin said in statement. “ I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again.”

Co-created and co-written by Joe Hampson, Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical dramedy about a Canadian comic, Mae, who is struggling in London to manage sobriety, a fraught relationship with her parents, and her burgeoning romantic relationship with her closeted girlfriend, George (Charlotte Ritchie). For the upcoming season, Mae will have difficulty coming to terms with “ghosts from her pasts” while George will attempt to “reinvent her present,” according to this season’s official, cryptic logline. Martin, Ritchie, and Lisa Kudrow, who plays Martin’s mother, Linda, are set to return for the last season while Jordan Stephens, John Ross Bowie, Eve, and Eleanor Matsuura join the cast . Per Netflix, Martin is already working on a new show for the streamer, but there are no additional details about that at this time .

Feel Good is slated to return sometime in 2021. You can check out the announcement below.