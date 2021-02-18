Fate: The Winx Saga Photo : Jonathan Hession/NETFLIX

After trying dozens of times, Netflix has finally landed on a live-action adaptation of a cartoon that people actually seem to like (or at least one that people are watching, whether they like it or not). As reported by The Wrap, the streaming service has ordered a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, its adaptation of the animated series Winx Club that aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon in the early 2000s and ran for over 200 episodes. The series is about a group of fairies going to a magic fairy school, and in their first year they’re supposed to study whatever kind of magic they were specifically born to study (or so the auto-playing trailer on Netflix suggests in the first few seconds when you hover over it).

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga just premiered on January 22, and season two—which will have an expanded order of eight episodes, instead of six—will go into production later this year. Series creator Brian Young, a veteran of The Vampire Diaries, teased in a statement that the first season “only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” adding that “you never know who might show up at Alfea next term…” That’s surely a intriguing tease for fans of the Winx Club lore, which is surely complicated and cool. (We’re not being sarcastic, either. You don’t make 200 episodes of a fantasy thing without it being complicated and cool.)