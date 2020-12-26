Cobra Kai’s William Zabka apparently runs Netflix Screenshot : YouTube

Netflix is apparently run by Cobra Kai star William Zabka: The streaming service announced in October that season three of Cobra Kai would launch on January 8, 2021, but in a new video on Netflix’s YouTube channel Zabka states that’s “too long” for fans to wait and the actor simply pops into Cobra Kai’s Netflix landing page and changes the premiere date to January 1. Who knew it was that simple!

We’d actually been skeptical that Netflix would keep Cobra Kai’s premiere date since the streamer got coy in their most recent trailer for the series by simply saying the show was coming in “January” instead of “January 8.”

Cobra Kai launched it’s first two seasons on YouTube Red before moving over to Netflix for season three (and an already-announced season four). If you need a refresher (or have never watched), here’s everything in a nutshell as described by our Randall Colburn: S eason two of the Karate Kid sequel series ended with an out-of-control high school brawl that left Miguel Diz (Xolo Maridueña) on the verge of paralysis. A season-three preview clip released in early December teased a team-up between Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) after two seasons of gnashing at each other’s throats. Their common enemy? Kreese (Martin Kove), who’s gone and usurped Cobra Kai from his former student, teaching a ruthless form of karate that serves only to create bullies. Elsewhere in the season, Johnny assists Miguel in his physical therapy and Daniel heads to Okinawa, where Mr. Miyagi’s spirit still thrives. Oh, and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is in juvie. Eek.