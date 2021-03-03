Netflix goes all in with Murder Among The Mormons and Moxie

Murder Among The Mormons Photo : Netflix

Murder Among The Mormons (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom, this three-part documentary series is a comprehensive look at the trio of bombings that shook Salt Lake City’s Mormon community in 1985 and threatened the historical foundations of the church altogether. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Moxie (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Moxie has the air of a hipster parent playing their record collection for an indifferent adolescent, asking, ‘Doesn’t this slap?’ It tries, but the dialogue in the film is cringeworthy, particularly when it incorporates AAVE slang. (It’s smart enough not to put ‘Get the bag, sis’ or ‘That’s fire’ in the mouths of its white characters, to be fair.) Learning from the mistakes of the riot grrrl movement, Moxie does incorporate intersectionality into its feminism—in fact, one of the film’s most valuable messages is that the best thing an ally can do is step aside and let marginalized people speak for themselves. But you can still tell a couple well-meaning white ladies wrote the script.” Read the rest of Katie Rife’s review of this Amy Poehler-directed film here. Poehler also stars along with Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, and Alycia Pascual-Peña.

Banshee (HBO Max): This crime thriller originally aired on Cinemax for four seasons, but is now available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch it for Antony Starr’s great performance as an ex-con pretending to be the town’s sheriff and then read the recaps here. Banshee also stars Ivana Miličević, Ulrich Thomsen, Frankie Faison, Hoon Lee, and Matt Servitto.

The Knick (HBO Max): This one is another Cinemax original, a period medical drama directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Clive Owen, André Holland, Jeremy Bobb, Juliet Rylance, Eve Hewson, and Chris Sullivan. Both seasons are available to stream.