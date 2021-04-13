Phoebe Dynevor and Ruth Gemmel in Bridgerton Photo : Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix isn’t too scared about tons of Bridgerton fans saying they’re not watching the next season after Regé-Jean Page left the show. The streaming giant has just renewed the show for seasons three and four . Production for season two is underway, which wi ll focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s own love story (based on the second Bridgerton book, The Viscount Who Loved Me). Given what we’ve seen so far, it’s safe to assume season three and four will be based on their respective books, so we could eventually end up with 8 seasons if Netflix plays its cards right.



Advertisement

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Bela Bajari, Netflix’s VP of Global TV, says in a statement. “They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds in a statement. “[Executive producer] Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”



At the beginning of the year, Netflix claimed that Bridgerton was their biggest original series, with 82 million viewers within its first month (better luck next time, Stranger Things), so there’s no way Netflix isn’t milking this cash cow.