The Liberator (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): “Since World War II ended in 1945, the stories of the defining cataclysm of the 20th century and the generation of soldiers who fought in it remain unrivaled when it comes to real-life accounts of bravery, cruelty, and the perseverance of humanity in the face of unremitting horror. But despite all that has already been said about the last and hopefully final World War, stories remain that are either mostly unknown or that merit being retold for their inherent lessons. Such is the tale of Lieutenant Colonel Felix Sparks, the protagonist of Netflix and A+E Studios’ WWII biographical drama The Liberator, and his arduous 511-day journey leading the men of the 157th Infantry Regiment of the 45th ‘Thunderbird’ Division from the war-torn shores of Sicily to the dark heart of the Dachau concentration camp.” Read the rest of Toussaint Egan’s thoughtful pre-air review.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8 p.m.): Keep an eye out for our news coverage, as well as Angelica Cataldo’s coverage (created with some help from her dad).

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Look for William Hughes’ review of this new comedy series (from executive producer Ed Helms) later today.

Eater’s Guide To The World (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): The latest attempt to fill the void left by Parts Unknown arrives thanks to the folks at Eater, with an assist from the dulcet tones of Maya Rudolph.

Trial 4 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete limited docuseries): Netflix’s newest true crime series centers on Sean Ellis, who served 22 years in prison for the murder of a Boston cop, despite an investigation which “revealed corrupt police officers, questionable witnesses and enormous pressure within the department to solve the case.”

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (Bravo, 10 p.m., 75-minute series premiere): If you’re the target audience for this one, you’ve probably already set your DVR. If not, hey, did you know there’s going to be a Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City? It’s basically exactly what you expect.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS, 10:30 p.m.): This is going to be fun, we’d wager.