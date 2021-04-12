L to R: Carla Díaz as Ari, Diego Martin as Benjamin, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, and Manu Ríos as Patrick Image : Niete/Netflix

Fans of the hit Netflix Spanish YA drama Elite have been eagerly waiting for the new season, and now we have a premiere date for season 4: June 18.



Season 3 ended with the aftermath of Polo’s death, and with the police actually believing Polo killed himself (which is technically what happened, anyway). Nadia and Lucrecia go off to Columbia University, and Carla goes on to study abroad, as well . We also get to see that Guzmán and Samu’s new friendship is still going strong; the pair is excited to see each other on the first day of school.

Since half of the main characters will be absent from the upcoming season, the fourth season will introduce brand new characters played by Andrés Velencoso, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, Manu Rios, and Diego Martín. Netflix hasn’t shared details on these new characters, but they’re bound to stir up some trouble in Las Encinas.



Netflix had also announced in February that the show’s already been renewed for a fifth season. Two new cast members—Valentina Zenere and André Lamoglia—were also introduced. But with so much fresh blood, that must mean more blood’s being shed, right?